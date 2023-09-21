3-Degree Guarantee
New technology to help traffic flow in Peachtree Corners

Intelligent Traffic Control’s software connects to existing traffic cameras and uses computer...
Intelligent Traffic Control's software connects to existing traffic cameras and uses computer vision analysis to look at road objects, car speed, and traffic flow, among other factors.(Jasmina Alston)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The City of Peachtree Corners is testing out new technology from an Israeli startup to help with traffic flow.

Intelligent Traffic Control’s software connects to existing traffic cameras and uses computer vision analysis to look at road objects, car speed, and traffic flow, among other factors.

Brandon Branham, assistant city manager and chief technology officer, said the technology will make real-time adjustments that make signals more efficient and move traffic through quicker.

“How many cars are coming through, how many buses, pedestrians,” he said. “The movement through it, how long are they waiting at the red light?”

Currently, the software is being tested at the intersection of Technology Parkway and Technology Parkway South.

Branham told Atlanta News First the goal is to eventually get the technology going across the city.

“If 10 cars pull up and there’s one car on the other side, give those cars an opportunity to go through,” he said. “So now, we start to save on emissions and efficiency of operations of traffic movement.”

