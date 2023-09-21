3-Degree Guarantee
Paulding County election office receives award for innovation

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Paulding County Elections is leading the way with a new innovation study. Last May, Paulding County was commended by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission for “Outstanding Innovations in Elections.” In August, Paulding County was selected by the commission as one of the pilot counties to conduct a study on list maintenance practices.

Elections Supervisor Diedre Holden said this will help the county notify people on the inactive voter list using data from consumer credit reporting company Experian.

“They get up to the counter and we will pull their license number and they’ll be registered in Gwinnett County or South Georgia. They are not going to drive there and they get upset at us because we didn’t know they had moved here,” said Holden.

Her office will be able to look at records from the last 20 years to try to reach people before the election to make sure they are registered in the county where they currently reside. She said the department often receives returned mail.

“It’s our responsibility to do everything we can to help our voters. The better our voter rolls are, the more successful our elections will be,” said Holden.

Holden is hoping this will be a statewide effort soon. In their county of roughly 200,000 people, their voter roles show 130,000 active voters and 8,000 inactive voters. Georgia recently removed almost 190,000 people from its voter rolls, and over 82,000 more people could be removed if they don’t confirm they still live in the state

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger congratulated Paulding County’s continued election excellence. According to a press release, he stated, “Paulding County is leading on elections, hands down. Thank you to the hard-working public servants, led by their outstanding Election Director Deidre Holden, who continue to innovate and serve their customers – Georgia voters – with top-notch effort.”

