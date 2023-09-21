3-Degree Guarantee
Person shoots, kills pit bull attacking Yorkshire terrier in Midtown, police say

(WTVG)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person shot and killed a pit bull attacking their Yorkshire terrier Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Police said the person shot the pit bull after it attacked the Yorkshire terrier at 860 West Peachtree St. NW just before 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the owners of both dogs tried to separate the two, but the terrier’s owner shot the pit bull when they failed to separate the dogs.

The pit bull’s owner ran away immediately after their dog was shot. The Yorkshire terrier was in critical condition and was taken to an animal hospital.

