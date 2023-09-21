Police: Accident between ambulance, another car leads to serious injury

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An accident between an ambulance and another car that led to a “serious injury” is under investigation, the Gwinnett County Police Department said Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Quails Lake Village Lane.

Police said the driver of the car is being treated at a hospital. No one from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services was injured, according to police.

Active Investigation: Officers are investigating a serious injury accident involving an ambulance and a passenger car at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Blvd and Quails Lake Village Lane. No one from @GwinnettFire was injured. The other driver is being treated at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/bvcbwTfG6A — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) September 21, 2023

Police did not say what the extent of the driver’s injuries were.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

