Police: Accident between ambulance, another car leads to serious injury

The accident happened at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Quails Lake Village Lane.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An accident between an ambulance and another car that led to a “serious injury” is under investigation, the Gwinnett County Police Department said Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Quails Lake Village Lane.

Police said the driver of the car is being treated at a hospital. No one from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services was injured, according to police.

Police did not say what the extent of the driver’s injuries were.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

