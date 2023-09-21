Police: Double shooting reported at Hiram Walmart
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HIRAM, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A double shooting has been reported at a Hiram store on Wednesday night, according to the Hiram Police Department.
It happened at the Walmart off Highway 278 and Highway 92.
Both people shot have been taken to a hospital in the area.
The details of what led up to the shooting and those involved have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.
