Police: Double shooting reported at Hiram Walmart

HIRAM, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A double shooting has been reported at a Hiram store on Wednesday night, according to the Hiram Police Department.

It happened at the Walmart off Highway 278 and Highway 92.

Both people shot have been taken to a hospital in the area.

The details of what led up to the shooting and those involved have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.