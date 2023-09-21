3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police: Double shooting reported at Hiram Walmart

It happened at the Walmart off Highway 278 and Highway 92.
It happened at the Walmart off Highway 278 and Highway 92.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIRAM, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A double shooting has been reported at a Hiram store on Wednesday night, according to the Hiram Police Department.

It happened at the Walmart off Highway 278 and Highway 92.

Both people shot have been taken to a hospital in the area.

The details of what led up to the shooting and those involved have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash
Kenzie Brooks
Gwinnett Co. friends take over Tennessee hotel after front desk left unattended for hours
Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file $1B federal lawsuit
Danyel Smith
DA offers plea to man convicted of killing his infant son. But there’s a catch.
Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago

Latest News

Gas leak near Atlanta Chevron causes blaze, shuts down highway
Gas leak near Atlanta Chevron causes blaze, shuts down highway
Black leaders meet in D.C for annual conference
Black leaders meet in D.C for annual conference
Massive fire breaks out along busy road near gas station
Massive fire breaks out along busy road near gas station
Georgia leaders play a key role in annual Congressional Black Caucus meetings
Georgia leaders play a key role in annual Congressional Black Caucus meetings
Atlanta dive bar ‘The Rusty Nail’ closing after nearly 50 years
Atlanta dive bar ‘The Rusty Nail’ closing after nearly 50 years