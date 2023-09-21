3-Degree Guarantee
Police: Driver rescued after Silverado crashes on top of Corvette

Police in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Corvette and a Silverado pickup...
Police in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Corvette and a Silverado pickup truck.(Thornton Fire Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
THORNTON, Colo. (Gray News) – Authorities in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Chevy Silverado truck and a Corvette.

The Thornton Fire Department posted pictures of the crash to Facebook.

The driver of the Corvette needed help from first responders to escape the crash after the truck ended up on top of his car.

Three different fire stations helped to separate the vehicles.

The crews had to remove the truck’s wheel to get to the Corvette driver.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this crash.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report

