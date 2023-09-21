3-Degree Guarantee
Police identify two killed in suspected murder-suicide at Hiram Walmart

It happened at the Walmart on Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, off Highway 278 and Highway 92.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have named the two people killed Wednesday in a suspected murder-suicide at a Hiram Walmart.

Those dead are 26-year-old James Norton and 20-year-old Zoey Messenger, according to a statement from the Hiram Police Department. The two were reportedly in a relationship that ended.

Norton approached Messenger in an aisle inside the store just after 7 p.m. and started a conversation that didn’t appear angry, police said. But then he pulled out a handgun, shooting himself and Messenger, police believe. Norton was an employee at the Walmart, which is off Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway.

Norton and Messenger were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The police department said it found no record of any calls or reports about domestic violence between the two.

“This is one of those events where it’s going to happen where the two people happen to meet. This was an opportunistic event. This was not an event where somebody went in with the intent to do something and had a plan to do it, it appears,” Hiram Police Chief Mike Turner told Atlanta News First.

