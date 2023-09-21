Restaurant Report Card: Hamp & Harry’s fails with a 60, Papi’s earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just off Roswell Street on Marietta Square, there is a popular place with an unpopular health score.

Hamp & Harry’s failed with 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was black mold inside the ice machine. Plus, tuna was stored at an unsafe temperature and there was a bowl of raw bacon thawing in a container of cooked turkey.

“Our bacon was cooked. It’s smoked and it was not in the same bowl as the turkey. There are a lot of things that are not in full detail on that sheet,” Hamp & Harry’s Manager Carmony Price.

The manager told Atlanta News First she disputes some of the violations in the report and intends to meet with the health inspector about it during the reinspection.

Management told us that everything is now in order, but we still spotted one violation. The restaurant had an old health inspection report of 91 posted on the wall instead of their failing score of 60.

An update in Gwinnett County, American Deli on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth did very well on a reinspection this week scoring 100 points.

At Papi’s Cuban Grill on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta, they earned a 100 on their last health inspection.

Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula award.

This restaurant has been in business for 20 years. It’s the original location and the food coming out of the kitchen is one-of-a-kind and absolutely fantastic. Plus, they’ll make you a signature cocktail at the bar to go along with the spread.

On the menu, you can start with the empanada platter, ropa vieja, tostones supremos with shrimp, Rey’s Cuban sandwich, and pollo vaca frita.

