Scholarship set up after Marietta student killed in crash

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A scholarship has been set up to honor a Marietta high school student killed in a crash earlier this week.

Liv Teverino, a junior at Marietta High School, was killed in a crash Monday night. According to police, a 2016 Volvo crashed into a tree and caught fire.

Marietta City Schools announced Thursday that a scholarship would be set up in Teverino’s honor. Chief Communications Officer Chris Fiore said the “Live Like Liv” would honor Teverino’s legacy, which Fiore said was “one of excellence, leadership and compassion.”

According to Fiore, Teverino was in the International Baccalaureate program, a member of the Marietta High cross-country team and a member of this year’s Cobb Youth Leadership Cohort.

Contributions to the fund can be made here. Details and eligibility requirements will be announced at a later date, according to Marietta City School.

