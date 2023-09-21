Slutty Vegan settles lawsuit with former employees

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan settled a lawsuit filed by three of its former employees.

The employees worked at one of the chain’s New York locations.

They claimed they were denied bonuses and overtime pay totaling at least $8,000.

According to a judgment, the three former employees accepted a $10,000 settlement.

