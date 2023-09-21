3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Slutty Vegan settles lawsuit with former employees

They claimed they were denied bonuses and overtime pay totaling at least $8,000.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan settled a lawsuit filed by three of its former employees.

The employees worked at one of the chain’s New York locations.

They claimed they were denied bonuses and overtime pay totaling at least $8,000.

According to a judgment, the three former employees accepted a $10,000 settlement.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scenes from a shooting at a Hiram Walmart.
Police: Double shooting at Hiram Walmart appears to be murder-suicide
Kenzie Brooks
Gwinnett Co. friends take over Tennessee hotel after front desk left unattended for hours
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Fulton DA: 6 Trump Georgia indictment attorneys have conflict of interest
Fire at Chevron gas station
Enormous southwest Atlanta fire extinguished after gas leak sparks blaze; roads still closed
Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash

Latest News

The lights are out at Taco Mac on West Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur after 22 years in...
Decatur Taco Mac closes after 22 years
Fire at Chevron gas station
Sylvan Road reopens after massive fire from gas leak
The shooting incident happened at a Walmart in Hiram.
Police identify two killed in suspected murder-suicide at Hiram Walmart
The restaurant abruptly closed on Tuesday.
Decatur Taco Mac closes after 22 years