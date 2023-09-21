3-Degree Guarantee
Sylvan Road reopens after massive fire from gas leak

The fire erupted not far from a Chevron gas station at 2050 Sylvan Road around 10:30 a.m.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A busy southwest Atlanta road reopened Thursday just before noon after a massive fire broke out the day prior due to a gas leak.

On Thursday morning, Atlanta Gas Light said the gas line was repaired and is “live.” The Georgia Department of Transportation then resurfaced Sylvan Road, including the on and off ramps from Langford Parkway.

ORIGINAL STORY: Enormous southwest Atlanta fire extinguished after gas leak sparks blaze

Officials said a contractor doing work on traffic and street signal lights for the area damaged a 4-inch plastic natural gas line on Wednesday morning, causing the ignition.

The gas station, Sylvan Learning Center and surrounding businesses were evacuated, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

