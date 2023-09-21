Teens lead number of car crash deaths, what parents can do

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta has experienced back-to-back tragedies involving teen drivers.

Driving instructors say requiring additional driving time could help.

Jason Grech is a co-owner of Nathan’s Driving School, “A car is a really dangerous object. If you’re not handling it correctly it can be more dangerous than a loaded gun.”

The family-owned business has been around for over 3-decades.

He says distracted driving is the number one issue they see with young drivers. “This really hasn’t changed over the years there is always a little distraction. The biggest new thing texting and driving talking on your phone and driving.”

According to the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, teens ages 15 to 19 make up the largest population of drivers involved in fatal crashes.

Georgia Law requires 30 hours of classroom instruction and 6 hours of behind-the-wheel training at a certified school.

Those are the certified school requirements to receive a license.

Gerch says for most new drivers that’s simply not enough, “It’s a learning process. The longer you are on the road the more comfortable you become as a driver. These teens just don’t have that yet.”

He says spending extra time with your teen behind the wheel can make all the difference, “I think it’s really important for parents to make sure their teens go take a class and get behind the training.”

The driving school says one of the hurdles they’ve seen for families is the cost of classes.

For more information on driving school scholarships available click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.