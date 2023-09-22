3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta Streets Alive returns Sunday, temporarily closing down Peachtree Street

People walking and biking down Peachtree Street during Atlanta Streets Alive 2019.
People walking and biking down Peachtree Street during Atlanta Streets Alive 2019.(WANF)
By Zac Summers
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time in years, Atlanta Streets Alive is returning to Peachtree Street this weekend.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) and Propel ATL are relaunching the temporary carless event on Sunday following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Peachtree Street, from 14th to Mitchell, will be shut down to vehicle traffic from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The community is encouraged to grab a bike, scooter, or your best walking shoes and enjoy one of Atlanta’s most iconic streets without dodging traffic. Organizers said the free event is about connecting people and neighborhoods, supporting local businesses, and promoting sustainable transportation.

“Streets are our largest public spaces, yet for most of every day, every week of every year, people, using sustainable transportation or just existing, have a really hard time using those public spaces because we designed them to be dominated by cars,” said Rebecca Serna, executive director of Propel ATL. “So, it’s about resetting that balance. It is an amazing experience to stand in the middle of Peachtree Street without fear.”

Fourteenth, 10th, North, Ponce, Pine, Linden, Ralph McGill, Edgewood, John Portman, Baker, and Mitchell streets will remain open to vehicle traffic throughout the event. All streets along Peachtree Street will reopen to regular vehicle traffic by 6 p.m., according to ALTDOT.

To learn more about Atlanta Streets Alive, click here.

