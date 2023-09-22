Braves Bond: Matt Olson’s longtime friendship is empowering those with autism

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the Atlanta Braves are getting a lot of attention for their record, the team’s star first baseman is bringing attention to a cause close to his heart.

Matt Olson and Reece Blankenship have been friends since childhood — long before the Braves star was breaking home run records.

“From the beginning, we always noticed Matt and Reece had a special connection,” said Reece’s mother, Lou Blankenship.

Reece has autism and is non-verbal.

Throughout the years, Lou said he and Matt never lost touch, even after Matt was drafted to the minor and major leagues.

“Even though Reece was not able to communicate, Matt just treated him like a normal person,” said Lou Blankenship.

She said her son wasn’t able to communicate until he was almost 20 years old.

Over the last decade, he’s developed ways to share his thoughts — including through typing.

“One of the things Reece said was ‘I have a vision, I want to help myself and other people,’” said Lou.

He’s doing that as the founder of ReClif and ReClif Community. The business and nonprofit empowers those with autism through fitness-based therapy and sensory-friendly outings.

“Matt was the first donor in his GoFundMe, so he’s always believed in Reece and in Reece’s vision and always supported it from afar, but when he was drafted by the Braves it just took on a whole other level,” said Lou.

Matt’s friendship and philanthropy were honored on the field this week with Reece handing Matt his award for being the Braves’ Roberto Clemente nominee.

“As a parent of a kid with special needs you don’t think they’re ever going to have a stage like that,” said Lou.

Lou says the two have learned a lot from each other, but their work is far from finished.

”That’s what we try to do at ReClif is just keep everything positive and help these individuals achieve more than anyone thought that they could,” said Lou.

