3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Crews removing crane truck from collapsed garage

Crews haven’t said how long it will take to completely remove the truck or when the parking garage will reopen.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews working to remove a crane truck from a Publix parking garage weeks after the garage collapsed. That truck was over the garage’s weight limit, but the driver drove in anyways earlier this month.

RELATED: Atlanta Publix where parking garage collapsed reopens

The store was shut down for about a week but is back open again tonight. Crews haven’t said how long it will take to completely remove the truck or when the parking garage will reopen.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scenes from a shooting at a Hiram Walmart.
Police: Double shooting at Hiram Walmart appears to be murder-suicide
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Fulton DA: 6 Trump Georgia indictment attorneys have conflict of interest
Kenzie Brooks
Gwinnett Co. friends take over Tennessee hotel after front desk left unattended for hours
Danyel Smith
DA offers plea to man convicted of killing his infant son. But there’s a catch.
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter win lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation

Latest News

Teens lead number of car crash deaths, what parents can do
Teens lead number of car crash deaths, what parents can do
Paulding County election office receives award for innovation
Paulding County election office receives award for innovation
Stone Mountain installing led lights
Stone Mountain installing led lights
Metro Atlanta Police agencies say ‘phone scammers’ posing as officers
Metro Atlanta Police agencies say ‘phone scammers’ posing as officers