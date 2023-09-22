Crews removing crane truck from collapsed garage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews working to remove a crane truck from a Publix parking garage weeks after the garage collapsed. That truck was over the garage’s weight limit, but the driver drove in anyways earlier this month.

The store was shut down for about a week but is back open again tonight. Crews haven’t said how long it will take to completely remove the truck or when the parking garage will reopen.

