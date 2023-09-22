DeKalb County Board of Health hosting vaccination event Saturday

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Board of Health will host its Passport to Health and Wellness Festival Saturday in Decatur.

DeKalb County residents will be able to receive a flu shot, diabetes and blood pressure screenings and access a “variety of Board of Health and community health resources,”

The flu shots are available free of charge with most private insurances and medicare. The DeKalb Board of Health said the shot is “available for a low cost” if you’re not covered. A press release did not specify what the cost was. You should bring insurance information and a photo ID to the event.

The event will have three versions of the flu shot: a variation for children six months and older, a variation for adults 18 years and older and a variation for adults 65 years and older.

The event will be held at the Board of Health’s Richardson Health Center at 445 Winn Way in Decatur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

If you can’t make the event, flu shots will be available between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations.

Clifton Springs Health Center, 3110 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur

East DeKalb Health Center, 2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Rd., Lithonia

North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Rd. NE, Chamblee

T.O. Vinson Health Center, 440 Winn Way, Decatur

The DeKalb Board of Health does not have the updated COVID-19 vaccines but said they would make the vaccine available when it did.

You can visit dekalbhealth.net or call 404-294-3700 for more information.

