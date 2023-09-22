FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, low 80s for highs today
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect more sunshine in metro Atlanta today with highs back in the low 80s.
Friday’s summary
High - 84°
Normal high - 82°
Chance of rain - 0%
Mostly sunny weekend
Our weather will be fantastic through the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs staying in the low 80s. Lows each morning will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.
FIRST ALERT for rain Wednesday
A slight chance of rain will return to north Georgia on Tuesday, with better rain chances on Wednesday. We’ve increased the coverage of rain to 50% Wednesday, which is now a FIRST ALERT.
