FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, low 80s for highs today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect more sunshine in metro Atlanta today with highs back in the low 80s.

Friday’s summary

High - 84°

Normal high - 82°

Chance of rain - 0%

Mostly sunny weekend

Our weather will be fantastic through the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs staying in the low 80s. Lows each morning will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Forecast highs today (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for rain Wednesday

A slight chance of rain will return to north Georgia on Tuesday, with better rain chances on Wednesday. We’ve increased the coverage of rain to 50% Wednesday, which is now a FIRST ALERT.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.