First Alert Forecast | The perfect weekend to get outside.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A good mix of sun and clouds dominates the forecast this afternoon, with temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s across our area. After sunset temperatures will quickly drop towards the 60s, with morning temperatures dipping to the upper 50s for most of north Georgia; lower 60s here in Atlanta.

The weekend will be a continuation of the gorgeous weather pattern that has dominated the forecast this week. Chilly morning across the area Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s both afternoons.

More clouds build in next week and the chance for a few showers by the middle of the week. Guidance has been a bit wonky on when the rain arrives but it looks like Wednesday is still our best shot at seeing some rain.

Have a great weekend. Come on out to the North Georgia State Fair at Jim R. Miller Park Sunday... and meet the First Alert Weather Team!

Temperatures climb into the low to mix 80s Saturday afternoon. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.