Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self inside courthouse, APD says

Fulton County Courthouse
Fulton County Courthouse(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting, which police said was accidental, caused a panic at the Fulton County Courthouse Friday morning.

Gunfire erupted within the walls of the courthouse at 185 Central Avenue. According to police, a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm which resulted in a gunshot wound to her own leg.

Police told Atlanta News First that the investigator is alert, conscious and breathing. There is currently no safety threat to the community.

