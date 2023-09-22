Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self inside courthouse, APD says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting, which police said was accidental, caused a panic at the Fulton County Courthouse Friday morning.

Gunfire erupted within the walls of the courthouse at 185 Central Avenue. According to police, a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm which resulted in a gunshot wound to her own leg.

Police told Atlanta News First that the investigator is alert, conscious and breathing. There is currently no safety threat to the community.

