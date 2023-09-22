Gwinnett police investigate shooting involving officer at apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a shooting involving one of its officers Friday morning, it said in a statement.

At least one officer and one suspect are connected to the event, police said. Officials are on scene at 1400 Chase Lane in Norcross, which is listed as Bloom at Dawson apartments.

The suspect has a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Atlanta News First has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.

