Hate flyers litter one metro Atlanta community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hate flyers littered one metro Atlanta community this week and now police are investigating.

Suwanee Police tell Atlanta News First they are looking into potential litter charges for those responsible for tossing these baggies into people’s yards.

“It’s bizarre and doesn’t seem to fit in with the cut of this neighborhood. And it just seems strange that they’re making some broad assumptions about what side of the political landscape someone would fall,” Concerned homeowner Dan Conte said.

Investigators received complaints in the Village Grove neighborhood, the Stoneridge subdivision, and the Forest Plantation neighborhood in Suwanee. Police told us they collected more than 1 hundred of the antisemitic flyers and they are obtaining information from Flock license plate cameras to see if they can determine who littered the hate material.

“It’s just a really uneasy feeling and it’s not anything I think this neighborhood embraces and we just really hope that it’s nipped in the bud and that they find the people and it stops,” Concerned homeowner Malena Conte said.

Suwanee police tell us they are limited by what charges they could bring against the people who tossed out the flyers, because the first amendment does protect free speech. That said, they are looking into their legal options particularly as it pertains to littering.

