Metro Atlanta Police agencies say ‘phone scammers’ posing as officers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Phone scammers are getting smarter. The Powder Springs Police Department is warning the community that some of them are using their officer’s names to trick people into giving them money or personal information.

But it’s not only happening in Powder Springs.

Ambuj Jane was at his home office in Buckhead last week when he got a call from an unfamiliar number with an Atlanta area code.

“It was a 678 number,” Jane said.

The person on the other end of the line identified himself as a specific Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy.

“Very quickly they established credibility with me, because it was the name of a real deputy. They were listed on the website. I checked. And they said it’s a matter of urgency that I need to speak to you,” Jane said.

The person on the phone said Jane had missed jury duty earlier this year and warrants for his arrest would be issued unless he paid a 1-thousand dollar fine.

Captain Anthony Stallings with the Powder Springs Police Department says after taking several reports about similar phone calls he wants to remind the public never to give out personal information like your social security number or bank account to an unknown source.

“If a person is being pushy on the phone, saying I need this information now or do not disconnect or whatever, that is probably not going to be a tactic a police officer would use,” Stallings said. “The best thing that you can do is hang up on them and then call the police department directly!”

Ultimately Jane’s wife stopped him from transferring money to the person posing as a Fulton County deputy. But he wants to warn others about the clever tactics being used on people like him.

“These guys are very sophisticated. They’re using local numbers. These guys know the city, they know the people, they’re using the right names,” Jane said. “They were believable.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.