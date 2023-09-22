3-Degree Guarantee
Multiple people injured after bus overturns on I-85, police say

At least four ambulances were seen leaving the scene early Friday morning.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple people are injured after a bus overturned on I-85 SB at the Tom Moreland Interchange, or Spaghetti Junction, police confirmed.

At least four ambulances were seen leaving the scene early Friday morning. All lanes on I-85 SB were shut down until a tow truck came and cleared the area.

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story develops.

