Multiple people injured after bus overturns on I-85, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple people are injured after a bus overturned on I-85 SB at the Tom Moreland Interchange, or Spaghetti Junction, police confirmed.

At least four ambulances were seen leaving the scene early Friday morning. All lanes on I-85 SB were shut down until a tow truck came and cleared the area.

