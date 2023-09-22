3-Degree Guarantee
Must-haves for baby safety

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lifestyle expert and influencer, Megan Thomas Head shares some must-haves for baby safety month.

Inspiring parents to cherish every bonding moment, KeaBabies creates authentic, sustainable baby and maternity pieces that simplify parents’ lives.

Goldfish Swim School provides state-of-the-art aquatic swimming facilities that are dedicated to indoor swim classes and programs for children, ages 4 months and up using The Science of SwimPlay®, a combination of guided play and a safe environment.

The only thing cozier: the womb. The gunamuna sleep bag has a Down Alternative fill wrapped in silky soft bamboo rayon which keeps your little nugget secure while our one-of-a-kind WONDERZiP® keeps them covered, even during diaper changes

This is a sponsored segment. For more information visit: KeaBabies.com, goldfishswimschool.com, and gunamuna.com.

