Netherworld Haunted House returns for 27th year of scares

By Amanda Rose
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Enter if you dare into what many consider Atlanta’s spookiest fright for the last 27 years.

“They want scares, they want darkness, they want chainsaws, yes! That’s all here, but we also give them weird stuff, weird stuff you’ve never seen anywhere else,” said Ben Armstrong, co-creator of Netherworld Haunted House.

Armstrong says this isn’t your typical horror attraction, it’s an entire world.

With two themed haunted houses, escape rooms, and a monster museum, Armstrong says the scares are pretty much guaranteed.

“People are just screaming coming out. And the ones that aren’t are loving it because they’re laughing at their friends who are screaming. And other people are just the sheer spectacle of it, the amount of art in these shows, the amount of special effects, the giant monsters,” he said.

Netherworld wouldn’t be complete without hideous monsters and creatures lurking around every corner. Walking nightmares, brought to life by actors and horror fanatics who love keeping thrill-seekers on their toes.

“Every kind of reaction you can think of from people turning, screaming, and trying to run away to people freaking out real quick and asking you a bunch of questions,” said actor Parker Harris.

Whether you’re the one wearing a mask or shielding your eyes away in fear, for some, screaming is a kind of medicine.

“People are drawn to scary things because they get this release of adrenaline and chemicals and adrenaline in their body, but it’s in a safe environment. The best response you get from somebody is when they scream and they laugh and say man you got me that was awesome,” said Armstrong.

