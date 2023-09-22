3-Degree Guarantee
New Georgia State Patrol post aims to increase security in Buckhead

GSP cruiser
GSP cruiser(Georgia State Patrol)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new patrol post on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion is set to help Georgia State Patrol troopers better guard the Buckhead community, according to the Governor’s Office.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced plans to build the 1,750-square-foot post adjacent to the entrance of the Governor’s Mansion along Woodhaven Road near West Paces Ferry Road.

The $1.3 million precinct was approved as an addition to the governor’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024. Once built, an estimated 30 troopers will be able to use the post as they patrol the surrounding Buckhead area.

“This new patrol post is a significant, long-term investment in public safety by the State of Georgia,” Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns said. “The patrol post will not only improve response times to incidents in and around the City of Atlanta but also improve coordination between state and local law enforcement. I want to thank Governor Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Safety for sharing our commitment to this important project.”

“Keeping Georgians safe will always be my top priority, and I’m thankful for Speaker Burns’ leadership and the entire General Assembly for investing in that shared goal,” Governor Brian Kemp said. “With this new patrol post, our dedicated State Troopers will have another base of operations as they take the fight directly to criminals, and I look forward to seeing its positive impact on the Buckhead community.”

A completion date for the facility’s construction has not been released at this time.

