3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Overturned truck spills chickens on Athens Highway, blocks traffic

A truck carrying chickens overturned in Hall County on Friday.
A truck carrying chickens overturned in Hall County on Friday.(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All northbound lanes of Athens Highway north of A.L. Mangum Road are blocked after a truck overturned Friday morning, spilling live and dead chickens on the pavement, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The roadway will remain closed for another estimated two to three hours, the sheriff’s office said. The southbound lanes are also experiencing delays.

The truck’s driver is reportedly being assessed for injuries, and patrol deputies are diverting traffic.

“We expect the clean-up and investigation will take an extended period of time, so travel another route if you can!” the sheriff’s office said on social media.

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝟗:𝟏𝟎 𝐀.𝐌. It's looking like it will be another 2-3 hours before the roadway can be completely cleaned up and...

Posted by Hall County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 22, 2023

Just last Wednesday, another chicken truck crashed in Sandy Springs, sprawling frozen chickens across the road and leaking fuel.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: I-285 reopens after overturned truck spills frozen chickens in Sandy Springs

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Fulton DA: 6 Trump Georgia indictment attorneys have conflict of interest
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter win lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation
The shooting incident happened at a Walmart in Hiram.
Police identify two killed in suspected murder-suicide at Hiram Walmart
Scenes from a shooting at a Hiram Walmart.
Police: Double shooting at Hiram Walmart appears to be murder-suicide
Danyel Smith
DA offers plea to man convicted of killing his infant son. But there’s a catch.

Latest News

Fulton County Courthouse
Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self inside courthouse, APD says
The suspect has a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
Gwinnett police give update on shooting involving officer at apartment complex
At least one officer and one suspect are connected to the event, police said.
Gwinnett police investigate shooting involving officer at apartment complex
56-year-old Wei Cheng Huang, 41-year-old Yan Lin and 36-year-old Lin Chen were arrested and...
Roswell police arrest 3 connected to human trafficking massage parlor ring