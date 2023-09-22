3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes 1st player to hit 40 home runs and steal 60 bases in a season

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has made baseball history, becoming the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 60 bases in a single season.

Acuña made history when he hit a home run in the 1st inning against the Washington Nationals on Sept. 22. Acuña led off the game with the home run.

No other player has ever come close to matching the mark; even 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases are rare. Acuña is just the fifth player to reach that mark and the first since Alfonso Soriano in 2006.

Acuña came close to the 40/40 mark in 2019 when he hit 41 home runs and stole 37 bases.

Multiple rule changes this year have made stealing bases easier. Pitchers can only attempt pickoffs twice in a plate appearance and bases expanded from 15 inches by 15 inches to 18 inches. This means runners have less space to cover between 1st and 2nd base, but also reduces the likelihood of serious collisions between a runner and a defender.

None of that takes away from Acuña’s absurd accomplishment. The five-tool star is like few other stars in baseball and will play a role in the Braves outfield for years to come. The 25-year-old is signed through 2026.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Fulton DA: 6 Trump Georgia indictment attorneys have conflict of interest
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter win lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation
The shooting incident happened at a Walmart in Hiram.
Police identify two killed in suspected murder-suicide at Hiram Walmart
Scenes from a shooting at a Hiram Walmart.
Police: Double shooting at Hiram Walmart appears to be murder-suicide
Danyel Smith
DA offers plea to man convicted of killing his infant son. But there’s a catch.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. slides into third base on a triple against the Washington...
Ronald Acuña’s 140th run and Matt Olson’s 53rd homer lift the Braves past the Nationals 10-3
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder delivers in the first inning of a baseball game...
Castellanos comes up big at the plate and in the field, leading Phillies past Braves 6-5
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his solo home run in the first inning of a baseball...
Acuña nears becoming 1st 40-60 player, homers twice on bobblehead night as Braves beat Phillies 9-3
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the...
Schwarber hits 483-foot homer, 4 other Phillies homer to lead Phillies over Braves 7-1