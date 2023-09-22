Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes 1st player to hit 40 home runs and steal 60 bases in a season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has made baseball history, becoming the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 60 bases in a single season.

Acuña made history when he hit a home run in the 1st inning against the Washington Nationals on Sept. 22. Acuña led off the game with the home run.

No other player has ever come close to matching the mark; even 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases are rare. Acuña is just the fifth player to reach that mark and the first since Alfonso Soriano in 2006.

Acuña came close to the 40/40 mark in 2019 when he hit 41 home runs and stole 37 bases.

Multiple rule changes this year have made stealing bases easier. Pitchers can only attempt pickoffs twice in a plate appearance and bases expanded from 15 inches by 15 inches to 18 inches. This means runners have less space to cover between 1st and 2nd base, but also reduces the likelihood of serious collisions between a runner and a defender.

None of that takes away from Acuña’s absurd accomplishment. The five-tool star is like few other stars in baseball and will play a role in the Braves outfield for years to come. The 25-year-old is signed through 2026.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.