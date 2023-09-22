Stone Mountain installing new LED lights throughout city

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The future is bright in Stone Mountain.

“I love the people of Stone Mountain,” said Jeff Carey, the owner of Stone Mountain Public House.

Over the past decade, Main Street has been completely revitalized.

So now, as the sun sets and business bustles into town, it’s important to make sure the present stays bright as well, literally.

Earlier this week, the Stone Mountain City Council had the bright idea of installing fancy new LED lights across the city.

“If they can bring more light to make people feel safer and maybe to discourage any other activities that wouldn’t want to be in the light, I think that’s a good thing,” Carey said.

The difference will be noticeable to the untrained eye.

“I am definitely all for that,” said realtor and Stone Mountain resident Sarah Abrams. She thinks lights around the city will do wonders, especially if they extend beyond Main Street.

“I live about half a mile away, and I do not have adequate lighting on my street,” she said.

Despite being brighter, LEDs are more eco-friendly, and efficient, and are expected to save Stone Mountain hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“If we can save money with that and have better visibility, then I think it’ll make everybody feel better.”

So, as business rolls in and new residents plant their flag, the hope is that this luminous addition will light the way forward.

“It’s not been as quick as would like, but it’s been beautiful to see,” Carey said. “I’m excited to see where it goes from here.”

