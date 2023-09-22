Supporting a friend through Alzheimer’s diagnosis, best friends begin new chapter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two women are teaching a lesson on the power of friendship. After 30 years as friends, one of them has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

We would all be lucky in life, to have someone in our corner; someone who sticks by our side, who sees us for who we are, who loves unconditionally.

“You know a friend is one who takes you as you are,” said Linda Davidson.

Linda and Carolyn have that friendship.

“We know everything about each other, we don’t judge each other. I don’t try to change her opinion on things, she doesn’t try and change my opinions. We can be opposites and still be very close,” said Davidson.

They have decades of memories made and now they are entering a new chapter in their friendship. Carolyn was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, now they are navigating the ins and outs of her diagnosis.

“You know how best friends are…what is that phrase? They know all about you and they still love you,” said Davidson.

Linda has worked with the Alzheimer’s Association for years. It has always been about the mission. Part of the mission is raising awareness, having those tough conversations, not to mention connecting people with resources and community.

“We have people talking about it, maybe it is okay to see a physician. That is what I am talking about, that is the idea that this will become the norm rather than something we don’t talk about or hide in some families,” said Davidson.

The women know the road ahead is full of uncertainties but there is one relationship that will not change…

“She would do the same thing for me. When you love somebody you don’t give up. I am her advocate,” said Davidson.

