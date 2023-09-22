‘Take time to go get yourself checked out:’ Combating diabetes within the Black community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - African Americans are twice as likely than white Americans to be diagnosed with diabetes, according to the American Heart Association.

Experts say maintaining care can be a challenge for those in the Black community.

Melvin Amos, 76, has been living with type 2 diabetes.

In his spare time, Amos loves to play the piano. He also is a beloved bus driver for an after-school program in Lafayette.

“I love to play. I’m a music director. I teach voice. I’ve been doing it forever. I’ve been playing since I was 13. I’ve directed choir since I was about 15,” explained Amos.

Amos says his life most recently came to a screeching halt, “All my stuff was off the chain. My sugar was 500 something A1C 14, didn’t see why I wasn’t even in the hospital "

He says he fell off with care which hindered his lifestyle, “No energy and I’m kind of a beat person but I wasn’t feeling myself.”

That’s when he made the bold decision to walk through the doors of Oak Street Health’s Riverdale Center where he met Dr. Susan Clarke.

“The first step I would tell my patients is ‘don’t be scared,’” said Clarke.

Black adults in the U.S. are 60% more likely than white adults to be diagnosed with diabetes.

Clarke says she’s working to break the stigma within the black community to seek out care before it’s too late.

Common treatments for type two diabetes include diet, exercise, medication, and insulin therapy.

“Finding it early helps save lives,” said Clarke.

Amos says it was Clarke’s tough love and accountability that helped him get back on track, “This is the best I’ve felt in a long time. I’m good,” Amos said.

He is back to be smiling face at the bus stop and a bold voice behind the keys.

Amos says Dr. Clarke’s care has given him a new appreciation for life. “The number one message I want to get across to our young Black men: take time to go get yourself checked out, even though you feel good a lot of good things aren’t good. You never know that until you get a good bill of health,” he said.

