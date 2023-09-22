WATCH LIVE | Roswell police give update on extensive human trafficking investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Roswell Police Department is holding a press conference to update the public on its years-long investigation into a human trafficking network.

The conference is on Friday at 9 a.m. Police said a “significant enforcement operation” resulted in several arrests.

RELATED COVERAGE: Sex trafficking is a $300M industry in Atlanta

Trafficking reports have risen across the country in recent years — especially in cities like Atlanta, where underground sex trafficking brings in about $300 million a year, Mayor Andre Dickens said.

