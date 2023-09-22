3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

WATCH LIVE | Roswell police give update on extensive human trafficking investigation

By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Roswell Police Department is holding a press conference to update the public on its years-long investigation into a human trafficking network.

The conference is on Friday at 9 a.m. Police said a “significant enforcement operation” resulted in several arrests.

RELATED COVERAGE: Sex trafficking is a $300M industry in Atlanta

Trafficking reports have risen across the country in recent years — especially in cities like Atlanta, where underground sex trafficking brings in about $300 million a year, Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Fulton DA: 6 Trump Georgia indictment attorneys have conflict of interest
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter win lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation
The shooting incident happened at a Walmart in Hiram.
Police identify two killed in suspected murder-suicide at Hiram Walmart
Scenes from a shooting at a Hiram Walmart.
Police: Double shooting at Hiram Walmart appears to be murder-suicide
Danyel Smith
DA offers plea to man convicted of killing his infant son. But there’s a catch.

Latest News

At least one officer and one suspect are connected to the event, police said.
Gwinnett police investigate shooting involving officer at apartment complex
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a shooting involving one of its officers...
Gwinnett police investigate shooting involving officer at apartment complex
Multiple people are injured after a vehicle overturned on I-85 SB at Spaghetti Junction, police...
Multiple people injured after bus overturns on I-85, police say
At least four ambulances were seen leaving the scene early Friday morning.
Multiple people injured after bus overturns on I-85, police say