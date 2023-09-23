3-Degree Guarantee
1 dead, 1 injured in multiple-car crash overnight, Marietta police say

Police lights
Police lights(WTVG)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a multiple-car crash overnight, according to Marietta police.

One car lost control and hit the median wall on I-75 S near Delk Road, police said, causing several other cars to crash in a chain reaction.

Atlanta News First is working to get more details.

