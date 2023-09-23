The Art Institutes to close their doors for good

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Art Institutes will be closing its doors for good, including its campus in Atlanta, the school announced on Friday.

According to the school’s website, all campuses and all of their respective branch campuses will be permanently closed as of September 30. That includes campuses in Miami, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Tampa and Virginia Beach.

The private art school owned by the Education Principles Foundation did not mention the reason for the closure. The school was one of 153 named in Sweet v. Cardona, a lawsuit seeking to stop certain students of for-profit colleges such as the Art Institutes from receiving debt relief. The Supreme Court refused to block the relief.

That relief stemmed from borrower defense, a federal rule that allows students to seek relief if they believe their school has lied to them.

Click here if you need assistance from the Department of Education.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.