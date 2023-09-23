Community supports inflatable dinosaurs in Dunwoody yard as city reviews sign code

DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -You may remember the massive blow-up dinosaur we first told you about earlier this month. The dinosaur was in a Dunwoody yard which inflated tempers.

The homeowner was told by the city to take it down by Sept. 20.

“After we got the notification people started coming up with petitions and ways of supporting us, whether it be through a message, a phone call, a text message period,” homeowner Lisa Torres said. “We’ve got a couple of cards in our mailbox. It has been really nice to see everybody try to figure out a way to show their support,” she said.

“They’re not doing anything destructive. This is their property. Now I understand that there are certain standards that communities have to set for maintaining property, but I think in this case, it was an overreach because this has only been a positive type of situation,” said Chip Underwood, who lives in the community.

The City of Dunwoody sent this statement to Atlanta News First last week:

“In response to an email complaint sent to the city on August 31, the homeowner was given a courtesy notice by code enforcement indicating the inflatables in the yard violate Dunwoody’s sign code (Sec. 20-34 – Prohibited Signs). This was done on Sept. 5. In response to this case, city leaders have asked staff to review the sign code and consider possible modifications. To allow more time for that review, the compliance date has been pushed back from Sept. 20 to Oct. 20.”

With the city pushing the deadline back to next month, neighbors are throwing up their own inflatables in support around Dunwoody Club Drive, which some call “Dinowoody.”

“This is meaningful for this entire community,” Chip Underwood said. “The goodness it spreads, the joy,” he said.

Since then, the homeowner, Lisa Torres, has put up more dinosaurs.

“We already had a lot of these dinosaurs from previous years. So being that we were told that we could have an extension after 9/20, we thought okay, let’s spice it up with maybe one or two new guys which we had already ordered,” Torres said.

“We were ready to comply after 9/20. We were ready to take them down and just kind of wait until holidays to come and and set them back up and kind of call them an end of an era if you will at the end of the year,” Torres said.

During a council meeting last week, Mayor Lynn Deutsch spoke out about it.

“Lots of Dunwoody residents are suddenly concerned about dinosaurs, particularly those that are filled, that inflate,” said Deutsch. “I’m thrilled to see this level of community engagement and want to assure everyone that we are working on a solution. Issues like this are complex and we need some time to get it right and avoid unattended consequences. We will update you as soon as we can,” Deutsch said.

“What better way to celebrate than to thank the community with a new dinosaur and a new fresh message and thank the community with an early start to Halloween,” Torres said. “I’ve never felt so luckily. I feel like I have so many more friends now. Dunwoody has really shown up. Like I said, we were ready to comply. We were ready to really make peace with it, although we were heartbroken, we were ready to make peace for it, but the community stood up for us and the community deserves this and so much more,” she said.

Torres has been doing this since COVID-19 to spread joy, peace and happiness.

“Finding that dinosaurs brought a lot of people light, and happiness and joy only makes me want to put it out there more and if I can be a funnel for that happiness, for that joy, then that’s what I will be,” Torres said.

Torres said the dinosaurs have also comforted people during their grief.

“For instance, we had a lady that, her brother had passed away and he loved dinosaurs, and he was struggling. This one spoke to me a lot and I really wanted to participate because her brother was a big advocate for mental health and he lost his battle to mental health,” Torres said. “Her husband didn’t know how to help her. Her husband didn’t know how to cheer her up and she had been grieving for six months and he felt like she would be grieving for the rest of her life,” she said.

While the woman grieved, her husband worked with Torres to bring cheer to the woman. She had a message

“We have a Jurassic Park jeep, and I played the Jurassic Park theme song for them so I ran inside as soon as they pulled up, I ran inside, and I watched through the window, and I was sobering along with them,” she said.

Torres placed a message in her yard in honor of the woman’s brother.

“Soon as she pulled up you could feel the connection. You could feel what she was feeling,” Torres said.

This feeling is the reason why Underwood said he brought his two-year-old grandson to see the dinosaurs on Friday night.

“It’s a destination, and right now in this world, we need good things,” Underwood said. “This is meaningful for this entire community, the goodness it spreads, the joy,” he said.

Others are backing Torres too. Atlanta News First saw at least five homes with dinosaurs in their yards. Vi Clyne said she never puts anything up for display in her yard but wanted to for support.

“It just seemed petty to complain about it, because it’s something that brings real happiness,” Clyne said.

She has a small dinosaur up in her yard now.

“I see kids come and take pictures of the Dinosaur. They come up and talk to it,” she said.

Her daughter-in-law also put one up.

“We thought, ‘okay, if you’re doing to do that, then you’ve got to stop every single blow up from Christmas through Labor Day in the neighborhood’ and people just like the blowups,” Clyne said.

People are hoping changes are in the works for the city’s sign code.

“I’m hoping they will amend the sign ordinance,” Clyne said.

“I hope the Dunwoody City Council will see its way clear to stop bothering these people and allow them to continue what they’re doing, because it’s good for the community,” Underwood said.

As things are under review, Torres said she will continue to find a way to spread happiness in this dark world.

“I hope they can stay up permanently and what this has done is encourage my willingness to bring more to the world. I feel like I have a lot to give, and this was just a reinforcement of what I should do and how I should do it,” Torres said.

“Seeing Dunwoody stand up, raise their voice and more importantly the city listening, is really refreshing,” Torres added.

On Friday, Dunwoody officials said Dunwoody’s sign ordinance remains under review by staff.

“These issues are complex, so we need time to get it right and avoid unintended consequences. No other complaints have been filed,” an official said.

