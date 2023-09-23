DeKalb County police looking for public’s help seeking missing girl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

DeKalb County Police say Naila, 12, was last seen leaving her home near the 4700 block of Creekside Place Friday on Friday. She is believed to be wearing a purple, black slides and basketball shorts.

Nalia is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs about 156 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has contact with Nalia is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710 or call 911.

