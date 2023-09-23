3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

DeKalb County police looking for public’s help seeking missing girl

Nalia
Nalia(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

DeKalb County Police say Naila, 12, was last seen leaving her home near the 4700 block of Creekside Place Friday on Friday. She is believed to be wearing a purple, black slides and basketball shorts.

Nalia is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs about 156 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has contact with Nalia is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Fulton DA: 6 Trump Georgia indictment attorneys have conflict of interest
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter win lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation
Multiple people are injured after a vehicle overturned on I-85 SB at Spaghetti Junction, police...
11 people injured after bus overturns on I-85, police say
The shooting incident happened at a Walmart in Hiram.
Police identify two killed in suspected murder-suicide at Hiram Walmart
Fulton County Courthouse
Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self inside courthouse, APD says

Latest News

New Georgia State Patrol post aims to increase security in Buckhead
New Georgia State Patrol post aims to increase security in Buckhead
GSP cruiser
New Georgia State Patrol post aims to increase security in Buckhead
Inflatable dinosaurs in a front yard in Dunwoody.
Community supports inflatable dinosaurs in Dunwoody yard as city reviews sign code
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Man arrested in connection with August murder, Atlanta police say