Doctors look to save Black men’s lives at health fair and 5K race

Organizers hope to share the message that it is OK to talk to your doctor and ask questions.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Doctor Christopher Ervin became a doctor for one main reason.

“I’ve seen the lack of healthcare throughout the community, all aspects. If I don’t do it, who will?” he said.

After working in the emergency room for a decade, he has since shifted to non-profit work and serving his community. He was doing just that at Friendship Baptist Church Saturday at the Walk to Save Black Men’s Lives.

“This is our fourth time coming out to the event. Each time we come out, I’ve seen it grow,” he said.

Ervin was screening dozens of men for serious health problems, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

“Sometimes they are afraid, like, ‘I don’t know if I want to be screened,’ or ‘I know I didn’t take my blood pressure or diabetes medication today,’” Ervin said.

The African-American Male Wellness Agency puts the walk on in 15 cities around the country. Alongside the health screenings is a fun, encouraging 5K race.

“We know more about what’s going on inside our cars than what’s going on inside our vehicles,” agency president Kenny R. Hampton said.

CDC data says Black people aged 18 to 49 are two times more likely to die from heart disease than their white counterparts.

Organizers hope to share the message that it is OK to talk to your doctor and ask questions.

“We understand there is mistrust, but we have to get to a place where we understand that it’s important for us to, at minimum, know what’s going on inside our bodies,” said Hampton.

