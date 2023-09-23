3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful first weekend of Fall!

Lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy first official day of Fall! It will be a beautiful and seasonable day with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

There will also be a breeze that picks up as Tropical Storm Ophelia rides along the Atlantic coast, which will just make the day even more pleasant.

Overnight tonight, lows will drop into the mid 60s under clear skies.

We have another great, but slightly warmer, day Sunday with highs in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

The work and school week starts dry, but small rain chances return Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s through Tuesday before dipping into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday!

Beautiful weekend. Small rain chances return Tuesday.
Beautiful weekend. Small rain chances return Tuesday.

