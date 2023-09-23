Man arrested after reportedly shooting at deputy outside sheriff’s office, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Calhoun man is in jail after reportedly shooting at a deputy sheriff early Friday morning, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

Amara Toure, 45, was booked in Gordon County Jail and faces charges of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property, booking records show.

Amara Toure (Gordon County Sheriff's Office)

Near 4 a.m. yesterday, Toure reportedly entered the jail lobby at the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, asking if the office was open. After being told the business office was closed, he walked back to the parking lot. Then he re-entered the lobby, returned to the parking lot again and opened fire on a deputy inside a parked patrol car, the sheriff’s office said.

Another deputy fired a shot at the man, who surrendered on the ground. He and the deputy were both uninjured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Calhoun police previously arrested Toure in January 2020, where he faced charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children. He also has arrest records from 2018 and 2019, the sheriff’s office said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to look into the incident.

