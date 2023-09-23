3-Degree Guarantee
Man arrested in connection with August murder, Atlanta police say

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in connection with an August murder, according to Atlanta police.

Police said they first responded to 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW at 7 a.m. Aug. 30 and found a woman dead.

According to police, Ja’Keivious Arnold was arrested in Chamblee Sept. 19. He has been charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Police have not released more information about the victim.

