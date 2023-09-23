Man arrested in connection with August murder, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in connection with an August murder, according to Atlanta police.

Police said they first responded to 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW at 7 a.m. Aug. 30 and found a woman dead.

According to police, Ja’Keivious Arnold was arrested in Chamblee Sept. 19. He has been charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Police have not released more information about the victim.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.