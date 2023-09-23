3-Degree Guarantee
Officials intercept fentanyl shipment worth $112,000 headed for Hall County

By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Law enforcement officials found a package containing more than 560 grams, or a little over one pound, of fentanyl pills mailed to Hall County, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The drugs were found on Tuesday and would be worth about $112,400 on the street, the sheriff’s office said. The package, which was mailed from California to a P.O. Box in Flowery Branch, was flagged by a K9.

The person the package was addressed to isn’t real, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office, alongside Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Postal Inspection Service, continues to investigate where the pills came from.

Fentanyl and other similar substances have contributed to a dramatic rise in U.S. drug overdose deaths, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. In 2021, more than 106,000 Americans died from drug-involved overdoses, compared to about 20,000 in 2000.

Narcan, a drug that can reverse overdoses from opioids like fentanyl, is now available over the counter as of September.

RELATED COVERAGE: First over-the-counter Narcan arrives in stores

