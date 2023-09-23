3-Degree Guarantee
Police arrest two suspects in Acworth home invasion murder of 19-year-old

“Evidence [indicates] this was targeted and that this was not a random incident,” said Acworth Police Cpl. Eric Mistretta.
Walden Ridge Apartments
Walden Ridge Apartments(Rachel Aragon)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have arrested two additional suspects in connection to the killing of a 19-year-old man in Acworth.

According to the Acworth Police Department, the suspects, identified as Cibias John Vieira and Rodney Jacob Sanders, were charged with murder during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, and first-degree burglary. Two additional suspects were arrested in May police said; David Bernard Travis and Jaiden Lajuan Colon-Crawford.

The victim was found dead after a possible home invasion inside a gated Cobb County apartment, Acworth police said.

Officers responded to the Walden Ridge Apartments in Acworth around 3 a.m. after reports of a possible home invasion with a person shot, said Acworth Police Cpl. Eric Mistretta. Acworth Police say a 19-year-old man was found dead at the scene. The identity of the shooting victim has not been released by police.

Investigators say it looks like there was “forced entry into the doorway.” Police tell Atlanta News First they believe the act of violence was targeted.

Police say they are searching for possibly multiple suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Acworth Police: 770-974-1232.

