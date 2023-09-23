APD: 3 people shot, killed in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left at least 3 people dead in southwest Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 640 Evans Street around 1:30 p.m. where at least three people were fatally shot.

Police did not say if anyone was arrested. There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

