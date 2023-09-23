3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police search for missing man with schizophrenia in Clayton County

William Gras-Flynn
William Gras-Flynn(Clayton County Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are searching for a missing man who has schizophrenia and paranoia, they said in an alert.

Police were called to Wash Away Laundry off North Main Street in Jonesboro on Saturday, where William Gras-Flynn was reported missing by his father. The 20-year-old was released from Clayton County Jail on Wednesday. Since then, he had been “walking around the county wandering as he always does,” the father told police.

The father added he had last seen his son physically two months ago in Jacksboro, Tennessee, where Gras-Flynn was reportedly hospitalized for his mental state.

Gras-Flynn is a white man with brown eyes and short black hair. He is more than 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing brown cargo shorts, a gray polo shirt and dress shoes with no socks, police said.

If you have seen Gras-Flynn, police say to call 911 or Clayton County police at (770) 477-4026.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest married presidential couple.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter win lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Fulton DA: 6 Trump Georgia indictment attorneys have conflict of interest
Jan. 3, 2023: Joey Watkins learns he has been granted bond
Georgia man exonerated 22 years after being wrongfully convicted of murder
56-year-old Wei Cheng Huang, 41-year-old Yan Lin and 36-year-old Lin Chen were arrested and...
Roswell police arrest 3 connected to massage parlor human trafficking ring
Multiple people are injured after a vehicle overturned on I-85 SB at Spaghetti Junction, police...
11 people injured after bus overturns on I-85, police say

Latest News

New Georgia State Patrol post aims to increase security in Buckhead
New Georgia State Patrol post aims to increase security in Buckhead
Crime scene tape
APD: 3 people shot, killed in southwest Atlanta
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter pose for a portrait during the...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival
At the Walk to Save Black Men’s Lives, doctors gave screenings for serious health problems,...
Doctors look to save Black men’s lives at health fair and 5K race