Police search for missing man with schizophrenia in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are searching for a missing man who has schizophrenia and paranoia, they said in an alert.

Police were called to Wash Away Laundry off North Main Street in Jonesboro on Saturday, where William Gras-Flynn was reported missing by his father. The 20-year-old was released from Clayton County Jail on Wednesday. Since then, he had been “walking around the county wandering as he always does,” the father told police.

The father added he had last seen his son physically two months ago in Jacksboro, Tennessee, where Gras-Flynn was reportedly hospitalized for his mental state.

Gras-Flynn is a white man with brown eyes and short black hair. He is more than 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing brown cargo shorts, a gray polo shirt and dress shoes with no socks, police said.

If you have seen Gras-Flynn, police say to call 911 or Clayton County police at (770) 477-4026.

