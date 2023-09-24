69-year-old reported missing in DeKalb County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police need help in locating a 69-year-old man who was reported missing in DeKalb County.

Jerome Mills was last seen in a silver 2013 GMC Terrain on Sept. 22, police said in an alert.

Mills is around 5-foot-9 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing Air Force One sneakers and black jeans.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jerome Mills is being asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710 or call 911.

