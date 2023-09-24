71-year-old caught in crossfire during shootout in DeKalb County, police say
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded including a 71-year-old man who was caught in the crossfire Saturday night.
According to the department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Glenwood Road after a 40-year-old man intentionally shot a 37-year-old man following an altercation.
Police say the 37-year-old male returned fire in self-defense, striking the suspect. During the shootout, the 71-year-old was struck in the crossfire.
This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.
