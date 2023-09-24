3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: More warm sunshine to round out the weekend

Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s
Lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s today
Lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s today(Atlanta News First)
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Another beautiful morning is underway with many of us in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Expect lots of sunshine again today, with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s. Unlike yesterday, we won’t have the pleasant breeze around.

Through the overnight, lows will again drop into the upper 50s to low 60s so the kids may need a light jacket at the bus stop.

Tomorrow clouds will gradually increase through the day, which is the first sign of our slight pattern change on the way by Tuesday.

Despite the increase in clouds, highs will flirt with 90° Monday and top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday, a few passing showers will be possible along with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

We will stay unsettled with about a 40% coverage of rain for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

We look drier by Friday and to kick off next weekend!

Sunny end to the weekend with a slightly unsettled pattern on the way by Tuesday.
Sunny end to the weekend with a slightly unsettled pattern on the way by Tuesday.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

