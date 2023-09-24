Man shot and killed at LaGrange apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 20-year-old is dead after he was shot and killed at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Police were called to Wood Glen Apartments off North Cary Street near 1:30 p.m., where they found Gerald Jerome Burden, Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated by emergency medical personnel on scene and rushed to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police have not named a suspect or motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

