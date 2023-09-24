3-Degree Guarantee
Man shot overnight turns up at northwest Atlanta strip club, police say

The man was shot somewhere else and came to the strip club afterward, officers said.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man shot early Saturday morning was found at a strip club in northwest Atlanta, police said.

Police were called to Blue Flame Gentleman’s Club off Harwell Road just before 2 a.m. The man was shot somewhere else and came to the strip club afterward, officers said.

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is reportedly alert. Detectives are trying to find out where and why the shooting happened.

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story develops.

New Georgia State Patrol post aims to increase security in Buckhead
Man shot overnight turns up at northwest Atlanta strip club, police say
The Art Institutes to close their doors for good
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter drive through Plains Peanut Festival