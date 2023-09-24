Man shot overnight turns up at northwest Atlanta strip club, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man shot early Saturday morning was found at a strip club in northwest Atlanta, police said.

Police were called to Blue Flame Gentleman’s Club off Harwell Road just before 2 a.m. The man was shot somewhere else and came to the strip club afterward, officers said.

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is reportedly alert. Detectives are trying to find out where and why the shooting happened.

