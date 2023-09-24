2 juveniles injured in DeKalb County shooting, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured in DeKalb County Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Flat Shoals Road in reference to a person shot around 12:20 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

When officers got there, they located two male juveniles; one suffering from a minor gunshot wound and a second who was treated for a graze wound on scene. The victim with a gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital, the department said.

Police said it appears that the two juveniles got into a dispute with an unknown suspect when a second suspect approached the location and began firing rounds at the juveniles.

